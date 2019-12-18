'Tampon tax' is fake news, insists govt

The government's campaign against "fake news" took a bizarre turn yesterday when Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha spoke out to try and scotch a rumour that a 40% tax would be imposed on tampons.

The rumour spread after Puea Chat spokeswoman Ketpreeya Kaewsaenmuang announced that, unlike sanitary pads, tampons were regarded as a cosmetic product rather than a hygienic necessity. As such, they might be taxed as "luxury goods", she added. The tax ceiling for luxuries is 40%.

Her interpretation was strongly rejected by authorities, including Excise Department chief Phatchara Anantasin and Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta, who said it was fake news.

"Whoever creates fake news must face legal action," said Gen Prayut, responding to the spat yesterday.

The government takes the issue seriously because such misinformation has a severe impact on society, he said, adding that fake news is growing at an alarming rate with between 20 and 30 reports daily.

"A summons will be issued soon" regarding the tampon controversy, Mr Buddhipongse said.

However, Ms Ketpreeya yesterday denied her words were fake news and said she had no hidden motive to attack the government.

She cited an April 17, 2018 cabinet resolution on a draft law stating that tampons are cosmetic products.

Noting that sanitary pad prices are controlled under an executive decree, she added, "I'd like to ask the government on behalf of women countrywide why there was such a cabinet resolution."