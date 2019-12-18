ThaiHealth lists 10 risks for next year

Thais are at risk of serious health problems next year, as a result of various factors ranging from depression to stress from fake news and harmful fine dust particles in the air.

These are among the 10 physical and mental threats listed in a report released by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) on Tuesday.

Children and teenagers face the risk of major depressive disorders which may encourage many to take their lives as a way out, ThaiHeath manager Supreeda Adulyanon warned.

"At least six people try to commit suicide every hour," she said, citing the 2019 statistics compiled by the Department of Mental Health.

As many as 300 youngsters on average kill themselves every year, and the causes are usually family problems, followed by work stress and cyber bullying.

"Teenagers tend to post suicide notes on Twitter on Tuesdays at 10pm and on Fridays at 7pm," Ms Supreeda said.

While adults suffer from non-communicable diseases like diabetes and heart disorder due to unhealthy lifestyles and food habits, elderly people are vulnerable to fake health reports, ThaiHealth said. The latest such report widely shared online by non-mainstream "news agencies" was that the herb Barleira prionitis, known locally as angkap nu, can cure cancer.

People have also been warned against the increase of ultra-fine PM2.5, or particulate matter that is less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter, in the air as it can cause severe respiratory disorders.

The World Health Organisation reported that 7 million people died of air pollution in 2016 globally and that 91% of them live in Southeast Asia and the Western Pacific region, Ms Supreeda said.

"In fact," she added, "many problems have caused worries for a long time, but they will become more worrying in 2020."