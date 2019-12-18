Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Activists broaden push for same-sex marriage
Thailand
General

Activists broaden push for same-sex marriage

published : 18 Dec 2019 at 18:37

writer: Aekarach Sattaburuth

Two men hug and kiss at the parliament after they and other activists submitted a proposal to a House committee, calling for an amendment to the Civil and Commercial Code to allow people to wed, regardless of gender. (Photo by Aekarach Sattaburuth)
Two men hug and kiss at the parliament after they and other activists submitted a proposal to a House committee, calling for an amendment to the Civil and Commercial Code to allow people to wed, regardless of gender. (Photo by Aekarach Sattaburuth)

LGBT activists are broadening their push for an amendment to the Civil and Commercial Code in a bid to allow people to legally wed, regardless of gender.

LGBT coordinator Ekkawat Pimsawan on Wednesday submitted a proposal to amend the Code to Mukda Pongsombat, a Pheu Thai MP for Khon Kaen and chairwoman of the House committee on children, youths, women, the elderly, the disabled and ethnic groups.

Many transgender couples live together just like a marriage between a man and woman, the proposal says, but because there is no legal provision to recognise same-sex marriage, their rights are not protected. The group is calling for a legal amendment to the Code to solve the problem.

As the House committee was tasked with protecting people's rights and ensuring gender justice, the group asked the panel to set up a working group to study legal amendments on this issue.

Ms Mukda said the issue was new in Thai society. The House committee respected all groups of people, she said, and is ready to look into laws relating to all groups, particularly those affecting equal rights regardless of sexual preference. 

After submitting the proposal, two men who represented the group hugged and kissed each other to symbolise their rights -- prompting criticism from some who questioned whether that was appropriate at the  parliament, a hallowed institution.

On Nov 22, LGBT activists submitted a legal challenge to the Constitutional Court on the issue of same-sex marriage.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

'Protect our rights'

LGBT activists widen push for same-sex marriage, petition House committee for amendment to Civil and Commercial Code.

18:37
Business

Loan rejection continues to dent car sales

Car sales during January to November fell 1.1% year-on-year to 918,267 units after monthly sales decreased six months in a row, according to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

18:16
Thailand

Backlash against migrant workers sparks slavery concerns

Public support for migrant workers in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand is decreasing, a United Nations poll found on Wednesday that campaigners said raised concerns about the risk of slavery.

17:56