Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
New long-distance bus fleet in pipeline
Thailand
General

New long-distance bus fleet in pipeline

published : 19 Dec 2019 at 08:01

newspaper section: News

writer: Thodsapol Hongtong

More than 400 new inter-provincial buses are expected to hit the road next year, according to the Transport Co.

Jirasak Yaovatsakul, Transport Co president, said yesterday that 314 new buses will be leased on a four-year contract worth 2.2 billion baht. Another 99 new buses will be bought for 600 million baht.

The terms of reference for the purchase and lease will be published on the company's website ahead of electronic bidding to select a lessee for the 314 buses as well as a supplier of the 99 buses. Mr Jirasak said bid winners are likely to sign contracts with the company early next year.

The leased buses will then be delivered in phases over seven months, while the purchased buses will go into service during the same period.

All the new buses should be in operation next year.

Mr Jirasak said the new buses will replace those being decommissioned.

He admitted procurement of the buses had suffered a delay due to a government policy promoting use of domestically made vehicles. The policy had limited the number of companies qualified to vie for contracts, he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Research budget gets B8bn boost

The House has reversed a decision to cut 63.7% or 8 billion baht from the annual budget requested to fund science, research and innovation.

07:31
Thailand

Govt eases fishing regulations after protests

Commercial fishermen across Thailand have decided to end their protests after the government pledged to assist with problems which they believed stemmed from measures taken to curb Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing.

07:01
Business

Ministry taps state banks to boost rural economy

The Finance Ministry plans to prioritise strengthening the rural economy and accelerate infrastructure investments in 2020 as a means to cushion against external headwinds.

06:37