New long-distance bus fleet in pipeline

More than 400 new inter-provincial buses are expected to hit the road next year, according to the Transport Co.

Jirasak Yaovatsakul, Transport Co president, said yesterday that 314 new buses will be leased on a four-year contract worth 2.2 billion baht. Another 99 new buses will be bought for 600 million baht.

The terms of reference for the purchase and lease will be published on the company's website ahead of electronic bidding to select a lessee for the 314 buses as well as a supplier of the 99 buses. Mr Jirasak said bid winners are likely to sign contracts with the company early next year.

The leased buses will then be delivered in phases over seven months, while the purchased buses will go into service during the same period.

All the new buses should be in operation next year.

Mr Jirasak said the new buses will replace those being decommissioned.

He admitted procurement of the buses had suffered a delay due to a government policy promoting use of domestically made vehicles. The policy had limited the number of companies qualified to vie for contracts, he said.