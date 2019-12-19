Paroled killer refuses to re-enact alleged murder

Police take Somkid Pumpuang off a train at Pak Chong station in Nakhon Ratchasima province on Wednesday morning. (Police photo)

Freed serial killer Somkid Pumpuang has confessed to murdering a 51-year-old woman at her home in Khon Kaen province, but refused to re-enact the crime, saying it would be too stressful, police said on Thursday.

Pol Lt Gen Charoenwit Sriwanit, head of Provincial Police Region 4, said Somkid was interrogated all night after his arrest on Wednesday. He confessed to the murder of Ratsami Mulichan, and then said he was stressed out and asked to be examined by a doctor.

He was given a pill to relieve hypertension and then exercised his right not to re-enact the murder at the victim's house in Kranuan district.

The suspect agreed to a re-enactment of his escape route from the house, Pol Lt Gen Charoenwit said.

Pol Col Khajonrit Wongrat, chief of Kranuan police, said Somkid claimed a re-enactment at the house would cause him to repeatedly recall the moment and place him under too much stress.

Police instead had him re-enact the murder, using a dummy, in the interrogation room.

Hundreds of local people gathered at Kranuan police station on Thursday morning, condemning Somkid and calling for the death sentence. They loudly referred to his conviction for the murder of five women in 2005 and his parole from jail in May despite having been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Somkid, dubbed Jack the Ripper of Thailand by the media in 2005, was arrested on a Bangkok-bound train at Pak Chong station in Nakhon Ratchasima late Wednesday morning.

He is accused of strangling hotel maid Ratsami at her house in tambon Nong Tako of Kranuan district last Sunday. The victim's son said Somkid claimed to be a lawyer when he got to know Ratsami via Facebook. He moved in to live with her on Dec 2.