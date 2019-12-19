Mother, son on motorcycle killed by speeding drug courier

Police at the scene where a fleeing drug courier's car crashed into a motorcycle in Muang district, Nakhon Phanom, killing the 46-year-old rider and her son, 12. Police found 360kg of marijuana in the vehicle, a Fortuner. (Photo by Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: A woman and her 12-year-old son were killed when a speeding vehicle driven by a drug courier fleeing arrest crashed head-on into their motorcycle in Muang district on Wednesday night.

Thotsaporn Rattanawong, 25, of Sakon Nakhon’s Ban Muang district, was driving a black Toyota Fortuner with Ubon Ratchathani licence plates.

He noticed police following him around 8pm on Wednesday and accelerated away in a bid to shake them off.

The driver fled at high speed along Sunthornwichit Road, on the side of Mekong River, heading towards downtown Muang district, and hit a motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction, according to police.

The crash killed the pillion rider, a 12-year-old boy. The boy’s mother, Surapha Phimphanon, 46, an administration official at the provincial probation office, was badly injured and died shortly after, police said.

A search of the crashed Fortuner found 360 slabs of compressed marijuana, each weighing one kilogramme, inside nine fertiliser sacks. Police put the value at 5 million baht.

Mr Thotsaporn allegedly confessed he was being paid 50,000 baht to take the marijuana from Tha Uthen district in Nakhon Phanom to a storage place in Sakon Nakhon. A car driven by an accomplice had been travelling ahead of him.

He was alerted that a police car was following him, attempted to flee, and hit the motorcycle.

Police charged him with possession of an illicit drug, resisting arrest and reckless driving causing death.

Police and soldiers unload nine sacks containing 360kg of marijuana from a drug courier's vehicle that crashed into a motorcycle and killed the two people on it - a mother and her young son - in Muang district of Nakhon Phanom on Wednesday night. (Photo by Pattanapong Sripiachai)



