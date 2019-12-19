Chuan demands report on LGTB kiss inside parliament

Two men hugged and kissed at the parliament on Wednesday after they and other activists submitted a proposal to a House committee, calling for an amendment to the Civil and Commercial Code to allow people to wed, regardless of gender. (File photo)

Parliament President Chuan Leekpai has demanded a report on two men seen kissing each other during an event organised inside the parliament complex by the House committee on children, youth and gender diversity on Wednesday.

Mr Chuan said on Thursday that he had demanded a fact-finding report on the incident from the House of Representatives Secretariat Office .

Once he had seen it, he would decide what punitive action should be taken against the House committee members who arranged the media event.

House of Representatives secretary-general Sorasak Pienvej said the report will be prepared by the committee in question.

On Wednesday, LGBT coordinator Ekkawat Pimsawan ceremoniously submitted a proposal to Pheu Thai MP Mukda Pongsombat, who chairs the committee, calling for a change in the Civil and Commercial Code to allow same-sex marriage.

After submitting the proposal, two men in the LGBT delegation symbolically kissed each other, which some people saw as inappropriate in the hallowed halls of parliament.

Mr Sorasak said the parliament's legal team was working on altering regulations governing press conferences within the parliament's premises. The regulations may be tightened to restrict media conferences to just MPs and former MPs, or outsiders accompanied by MPs.

Also, what is divulged at these conferences may have to be vetted by authorised personnel, to prevent defamatory, false or inappropriate statements from being released. Press conferences may also be monitored by a parliamentary official, who could step in when inappropriate statements are made.

Preparation of the regulatory amendment is expected to take two months and Mr Chuan would have a look at it before it is enforced, Mr Sorasak said.

Ms Mukda apologised for the kissing incident, and promised it would not be repeated. "While we are within our rights to express ourselves, we should also show respect for the venue," she said.

Future Forward MP Thanjawat Kamolwongwat, the committee's spokesperson, said the kiss was not planned. If it had known of it in advance, the panel would have suggested a more subtle gesture, such as holding hands.

Senator Somchai Sawaengkan called for the MPs who organised the event to resign.