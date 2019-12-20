Unicef hails govt efforts in education

The latest report released by Unicef has praised Thailand for its efforts to provide education to migrant children, despite existing limitations which make the provision of quality instruction challenging.

According to the report, an estimated 150,000 migrant children are currently enrolled in public schools in Thailand thanks to existing policies which allow all children -- including undocumented migrants -- to access education.

Under the 1999 Education for All Policy and 2005 Cabinet Resolution on Education for Unregistered Persons, every child in Thailand is entitled to 15 years of free education, regardless of their legal status or nationality.

That said, despite the favourable policy environment in Thailand, an estimated 200,000 migrant children are still not enrolled in school due to practical barriers and social stigma.

The report said the challenges stem from negative attitudes towards migrant children, a lack of understanding of policies by service providers, and a lack of capacity among providers to adequately support migrant children.

The report highlights that many schools in Thailand are succeeding in providing an inclusive education for all children, Thais and non-Thais alike. It also highlights success stories in various provinces which others may seek to replicate.

According to Unicef Thailand's acting representative, Peter Frobel, the report is intended to recognise the efforts made to provide education to migrant children, so that all schools can be equipped with the tools to provide quality education to all children.

"Every child in Thailand is entitled to a quality education," said Amnat Wichayanuwat, the secretary-general of the Office of the Basic Education Commission.