Shooting row troops 'to surrender'

Fourth Army Region commander Pornsak Poonsawat

Fourth Army Region commander Pornsak Poonsawat says soldiers who shot dead three civilians "by mistake" have been ordered to turn themselves in.

Lt Gen Pornsak, who also directs Internal Security Operations Com­mand (Isoc) Region 4, said the soldiers -- number unknown -- were due to surrender to local police yesterday so an investigation can begin.

Haphisee Mada-o, 24; Budeeman Malee, 26 and Manasee Sama-ae, 27, all from Rangae district, were shot by soldiers attached to the 45th paramilitary light infantry force on Tawae mountain on Monday.

"Police will seize evidence from the men, which includes their firearms," said Lt Gen Pornsak.

The commander said the shooting may have been caused by many factors -- one of which was the soldiers disobeying an order not to venture into the insurgents' hideout without authorisation from their superiors, an act which prompted the armed clash on the border of Rangae and Cho Airong districts.

"The army chief has repeatedly emphasised that entering danger zones, such as insurgent hideouts -- which are clearly marked on security maps -- must only be done with prior authorisation," he said.

According to Lt Gen Pornsak, the locations of these "no-go" zones have to be better communicated to both soldiers and residents.

"Apart from Tawae mountain, Khao Nang Chan in Yala and Khao Moh Tae in Narathiwat are also considered off-limits," he said.

If the soldiers were found to be in the wrong, they will face legal consequences, while the victims' relatives will be compensated, said the commander.

"We will not take sides," said Lt Gen Pornsak, who added that a human rights committee comprised of respected figures from the victims' community has been formed to help resolve the matter.

Sayan Sukchan, chairman of the Pithak Tham justice advocacy centre, said special investigation procedures are needed to deal with incidents of abuse perpetrated by authorities.

"Civic groups must take part in such investigations and special prosecutors should be appointed to handle the cases," he said.

"The indictment decisions should also be made within 30 days of receiving the cases from the police to avoid a delay."