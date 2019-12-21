Farmers file chemicals lawsuit

A group of farmers in Nong Bua Lamphu province on Friday filed a lawsuit with the provincial court demanding a company importing toxic chemicals pay over 10 million baht in compensation for their effects on their health.

Pathiwat Chalermchart, coordinator of a consumer network representing the farmers, said that the 14 plaintiffs have suffered health problems from using paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos on their farms.

The group filed its complaint against just one company, a subsidiary of the country's largest importer of the three agri-chemical products. The court will take around 30 days to announce whether or not to accept the case.

The farmers from Nong Bua Lamphu's Naklang district started using the three chemicals to clear weeds and kill insects on their sugar cane and rubber plantations in 2011.

They claim that they have developed severe skin irritation as a result of using the chemicals and have filed a class-action suit in order to allow other victims to seek compensation if the court rules in their favour.

"This lawsuit is the only way for the victims to receive compensation and rehabilitation. If we win the case, other victims countrywide will also benefit," Mr Pathiwat told the Bangkok Post in a phone interview.

The lawsuit comes after the National Hazardous Substance Committee recently agreed to push back a ban on the three farm chemicals from Dec 1 to June next year.

Witoon Lianchamroon, director of Biothai, a conservation group advocating the ban, said this lawsuit is symbolic as it is the country's first case on the effects of the chemicals.

"The company has always blamed the farmers for misapplying farm chemicals and denied any responsibility for it," he said.

Mr Witoon said that the recently appointed national policy committee on chemical management headed by deputy prime minister Anutin Charnvirakul should have a clear policy to support sustainable farming and organic farming practices, including severe restrictions on the use of hazardous chemicals and a zero tax policy and financial help for those farmers that switch to environmentally friendly methods.