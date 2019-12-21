Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Partial solar eclipse due on Thursday
Thailand
General

Partial solar eclipse due on Thursday

57% coverage of sun to be observed in Bangkok shortly after noon

published : 21 Dec 2019 at 17:01

A solar eclipse is seen from a beach on Ternate island in Indonesia on March 9, 2016. (Reuters file photo)
A solar eclipse is seen from a beach on Ternate island in Indonesia on March 9, 2016. (Reuters file photo)

A partial solar eclipse will be visible in Bangkok and other parts of Thailand on Thursday, Dec 26.

Thursday’s eclipse will be seen in a band stretching from Saudia Arabia, crossing India and Southeast Asia. It will be an annular eclipse, meaning that the Moon is too far away to completely cover the Sun's disc, leaving a “ring of fire” visible even in areas where the sun is 100% obscured. Singapore and parts of Malaysia and Indonesia will see 100% coverage.

In Thailand, the amount of the sun that will be obscured will vary from north to south. Coverage will be about 57% at the peak in Bangkok at 12.05pm, and 81% in Yala. The total duration of the eclipse will be from 10.18am to 1.57pm in the capital.

Members of the public are reminded that looking at the sun directly and without proper equipment is dangerous and can cause blindness. Guidelines for safe viewing can be found here.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Partial solar eclipse due on Thursday

A partial solar eclipse will be visible in Bangkok and other parts of Thailand on Thursday, Dec 26.

17:01
World

Work begins on Manila subway

MANILA: Groundwork for the Philippines’ first subway system began on Saturday at a site in Manila that will host its depot and related facilities.

16:10
Thailand

B1bn Phitsanulok asset seizure linked to drug trade

PHITSANULOK: Police have seized assets worth about 1 billion baht from a gold shop in Muang district and related businesses alleged to be a drug-trade hub. The shop owner faces an arrest warrant and his son is in custody.

16:01