Man falls to death from house while using phone

The second floor of the house has no walls as it is still under construction. A relative believes the deceased fell while walking about and talking on his phone in the dark. (Photo by Surachai Piragsa)

BURI RAM: A border patrol police officer fell to his death from the second floor of his house in Prakhon Chai district late Friday after drinking with a friend. He had a mobile phone in his hand, suggesting that he was using it before the fatal fall.

Police who went to the house in tambon Khok Tum on Saturday morning found the body of the senior sergeant-major, identified only as Boontiang, lying face-down on the ground near the bathroom. The second floor of the house is still under construction and has no walls.

The officer had sustained a broken neck. There were no signs of assault and one of his hands was firmly gripping a mobile phone. Police believe he fell from the second floor of his house, about three metres above the ground.

Siriwan Clayston, 48, a friend of the deceased, told police that she had been drinking with him downstairs in the house from early in the evening until 10pm on Friday. They became drunk and later went upstairs, where he told her to sleep on the mattress. He told her that he was going to phone a friend living abroad before going to bed.

When she woke up at around 8am on Saturday, she did not see him. She initially thought he might be outside watering plants. She called out for him but there was no response. She then went downstairs to look for him and found him lying dead on the ground.

Yuwanee Charoenram, a niece of the officer, said her uncle returned home once a month. She saw him drinking with his friend before the fall. He might have been drunk and talking on the mobile phone while walking around on the upper floor with no walls. Relatives had no doubt about the cause of his death, she said.