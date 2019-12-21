Missing crewman's body found in Phangnga

Man had been missing since speedboat and yacht collided four days earlier

Rescuers on Saturday spot the body of a missing crewman floating in the area where a speedboat and a yacht collided on Wednesday, killing the captain and injuring 12 tourists. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHANGNGA: The body of a missing crew member has been found floating near the site of a speedboat-yacht collision in which the captain died and 12 tourists were injured four days earlier.

Kittipong Samanbut, 18, had been missing since the accident on Wednesday near Koh Khai Nok, off the coast of this southern province.

Phangna governor Chamroen Thippayapongthada led a team of divers and rescuers who found the missing man floating in the sea on Saturday. His body was sent for an autopsy before being handed over to his relatives for a funeral.

The speedboat Choksupasarn with 49 people on board, including 45 tourists, left the AA Marina pier in Phuket around 10am on Wednesday for a tour of Koh Khai Nok in Phangnga. On the way back, near Koh Khai Nok, it collided with the motor yacht Stella, under its Russian captain Alexander Gorbunov, 47.

The speedboat captain, Surat Mat-osod, was killed and 12 tourists were injured.