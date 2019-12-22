Cops firm up Somkid case

KHON KAEN: Police are confident the evidence against serial killer Somkid Pumpuang is solid enough to prosecute him over the murder of a 51-year-old woman.

Pol Maj Gen Yanyong Wecha-osot, deputy commander of Provincial Police Region 4, said police have gathered fingerprints, and forensic evidence to prove him guilty. Somkid was charged with premeditated murder, concealing the body and theft.

He denied all three charges, though affirmed his prior confession of killing Ratsami Mulichan at her home in tambon Nong Tako in Kranuan district in a fit of anger on Dec 15, police say.

Meanwhile, Paisant Khuiranya, director of Khon Kaen Correctional Institution, said that after spending his first night in solitary confinement, Somkid was eating normally and showed no sign of stress.

Somkid, dubbed "Jack the Ripper of Thailand" by the media, was arrested on a Bangkok-bound train at Pak Chong station in Nakhon Ratchasima on Wednesday after a passenger identified him.

Despite having been handed a life sentence in 2005 for murdering five women, Somkid walked free on May 27 after serving only 14 years in prison.