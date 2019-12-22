BMA opens rest stops for drivers

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will open 11 rest areas to provide convenience to motorists and travellers during the holiday season, from Friday to Jan 2.

It is working with the Royal Thai Police to reduce traffic accidents during the New Year, says Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang.

Thailand has been ranked by World Health Organisation (WHO) as the fifth worst country for road traffic accidents, he said.

"Three people are involved in road accidents every hour in Thailand. Yet the rate of accidents peaks during the New Year and Songkran. Last New Year, over 3,900 accidents occurred during the seven so-called deadly days and most accidents involved drunk driving," he said after meeting police and officials related to road safety.

The BMA has created special rest areas to give motorists a break to refresh themselves. Located in outer districts where major inbound and outbound highways are found, they provide drinking water, coffee and basic car maintenance. Health staff will also be on hand to provide basic medicare. In some larger spots, there is also space for drivers to park and take short naps.

BMA officials will be on standby at bus terminals to provide other conveniences such as directions.

Governor Aswin said the BMA will also introduce a traffic safety plan.

"We will focus on cooperating with other government agencies. We will create a working group to collect data on traffic accidents in 50 districts and monitor areas with high alcohol consumption so we can deploy officials and health staff to provide assistance," he said.

The rest stops will be located in Bang Chak petrol station (km 5+200 km milestone) on Theppharat Road in Bang Na district; PTT petrol station (km 12 milestone) on Rama II Road in Bang Khunthian district; space under U-turn bridge under Putthamonthon Sai 3 Road; space under the bridge under Mahanakhon intersection in Nong Chok district; space in front of Don Muang train station; office of Nong Khaem district on Phetkasem Road; Lat Krabang district office; New Southern Bus Terminal in Sai Mai district; Southern Bus Terminal on Baromrajchonnee Road in Pin Klao area; Eastern Bus Terminal on Ekamai Road; and Mor Chit Bus Terminal in Chatuchak.