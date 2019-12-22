People split over Thanathorn's 'flash mob': Poll

Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit waves to party supporters who answered his call to join a gathering on the skywalk over Pathumwan intersection to voice dissent against the government on Dec 14. (Bangkok Post photo)

People are split over a "flash mob" organised by Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit at the Pathumwan skywalk in Bangkok on Dec 14 to show opposition to the government, with the number of supporters slightly higher than opponents, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute for Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on Dec 16-17 on 1,277 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations across the country to compile their opinions on the flash mob.

Almost half -- 48.55% -- of respondents said they agreed with the rally. Of that number, 27.80% said they strongly supported it, reasoning that it was intended to call for justice and liberty for the people and not bring trouble to the country, while 20.75% voiced moderate support for it, saying people have the right to demonstrate as as long as it does not expand to the level of unrest.

A slightly smaller number -- 43.70% -- opposed the demonstration. Of that number, 15.35% voiced moderate disagreement, saying they are already tired of political rallies, while 28.35% strongly opposed it, saying the flash mob on Dec 14 was driven by self-interest.

The rest, or 7.75%, were not interested.

Asked to comment on the flash mob, the responses varied as follows:

- 30.62% said it was the people's right to rally peacefully without arms and violence;

- 16.76% said the rally was for the country's future;

- 15.74% said they are fed up with street rallies;

- 14.57% said it was the beginning of renewed division and unrest;

- 10.88% said it was a rally against social injustice;

- 10.34% said the rally was intended to protect the embattled Mr Thanathorn and his FFP;

- 4.31% said it was a show of disrespect to the law and social norms;

- 2.82% said the rally was illegal;

- 5.25% were not interested in it.