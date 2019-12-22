Voting begins in Khon Kaen by-election

KHON KAEN: Eligible voters have begun to show up at polling stations near their homes on Sunday to cast the ballots in the by-election in Constituency 7 which covers Nong Rua and Mancha Khiri districts.

The by-election was made necessary after the provincial court in September sentenced to death the imcumbent Pheu Thai MP Nawat Tohcharoensuk after finding him guilty of masterminding the murder of an assistant chief of the Khon Kaen provincial administration organisation six years ago.

Contesting in the poll are candidate No 1 Thanik Maseepitak of the Pheu Thai Party, candidate No 2 Somsak Khoon-ngern of the Palang Pracharath Party; and, candidate No 4 Suthas Pholboon of the Pattanachart Party.

Candidate No 3, Pol Col Kittikoon Kanchanasakul of the Seri Ruamthai Party, has been withdrawn from the race by an order of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court's order to remove Pol Col Kittikoon from the by-election was put up at all pollling stations to tell voters not to vote for him, otherwise their ballots would be called invalid, leaving only three candidates in the race.

Although with three candidates running, it is believed the by-election would be a close competition between Mr Somsak of the PPRP and Mr Thanik of Pheu Thai.

A large number of voters were seen queuing up before 8am to cast their votes at polling station No 6 at Wat Pa Srimancha temple at Ban Nong Mai Tai in Mancha Khiri district where Mr Thanik, candidate No 1, was to cast his ballot. A total of 186 people are on the voter list at this polling station and Mr Thanik is No 173 on the list.

Mr Thanik showed up at the polling station and cast his ballot at 9.09am.

The voting will be held from 8am to 5pm.

So far no irregularities have been found in the by-election.