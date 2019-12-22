Tax on sanitary napkins tops list of interesting 'fake news': Poll

A purported tax on female sanitary napkins tops the list of the five most interesting rumours or "fake news" stories to spread on social media and capture public attention, according to a survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted on Dec 17-21 on 1,082 people throughout the country to gauge their opinions after the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and the Royal Thai Police Office issued a warning for people not to believe news stories without questioning them, saying they could be fake news.

Asked to cite the latest rumours they have heard -- with each respondent allowed to choose more than one answer -- 64.34% picked a rise in excise tax on female sanitary napkins; 29.25% the dissolution of the Future Forward Party (FFP); 24.34% an increase in land and buildings tax; 17.74% looming anti-government rallies; and 14.72% a cabinet reshuffle and House dissolution.

Asked which rumours they think are probably true, 38.40% chose FFP dissolution; 26.80% an increase in land and buildings tax; 18.79% a cabinet reshuffle; 16.18% an increase in tax on sanitary napkins; and 12.58% anti-government demonstrations.

Asked what people can do to avoid being misled by fake news, 56.21% suggested that they should exercise discretion; 28.97% said people should cross-check reports with different sources; and 21.56% said people should not share or forward false stories.

Asked what the government should do to reduce the prevalence of fake news, 42.09% of respondents suggested that it set up an agency to handle the matter; 38.90% said the government should conduct checks and quickly clarify stories classified as rumours; and 24.66% said rumour-mongers should be seriously punished.