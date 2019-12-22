Woman accuses kamnan of stealing her ballot

Tan Polsaneh lodges a complaint with Nong Rua police on Sunday, accusing a kamnan of stealing her ballot in the by-election in Khon Kaen province. (Photo by Chakkrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: An elderly woman filed a complaint with Nong Rua police, accusing the kamnan or chief of tambon Ban Meng in Nong Rua district of walking into a voting cubicle, snatching away her ballot and marking it for the candidate of his choice on Sunday.

Tan Polsaneh, 86, went to Nong Rua police station at about noon and filed the complaint with Pol Col Banlu Sinna, a duty officer.

Mrs Tan told the police that she went to polling station No 17 in tambon Ban Meng on Sunday morning to vote in the by-election. While she was about to mark on the voting ballot, she said, the kamnan walked into the cubicle, snatched the ballot from her and used a pen to mark the box for candidate No. 2 Somsak Koon-ngern of the Palang Pracharath Party.

The woman said she intended to vote for candidate No 1 Thanik Maseepitak of the Pheu Thai Party. Upset by the kamnan's actions, she informed the officials at the polling station and decided to file the complaint.

Mrs Tan said she wanted the kamnan, who was not identified, to be punished under the law.



