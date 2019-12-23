Police bust members of northeast drugs gang

Four members of a major drug network have been arrested in Chon Buri province, and 2.6 million meth pills, 11kg of ketamine and stockpiled assets from laundering drug money seized.

The suspects were arrested at a house in tambon Kao Kan Song in Sri Racha district in Chon Buri province over the weekend, Pol Maj Gen Samrarn Nuanma, commander of the patrol and special operations division told reporters on Monday.

The are Komgrich Pewgriang, 36; Arnon Srijan, 30; Watin Srikerd, 31; and Niwat Gobpulao, 40. Pol Maj Gen Samrarn said police had been tracking the gang for two months.

Police seized 2.6 million methamphetamine pills and 11kg of ketamine, he said.

Assets believed used to wash drug money were also seized. They included eight cars, two car registration books, four golden amulets, five credit cards, 22 watches, along with 125,000 baht in cash and six bank books.

Police also seized a pistol and ammunition.