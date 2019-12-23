Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Police bust members of northeast drugs gang
Thailand
General

Police bust members of northeast drugs gang

published : 23 Dec 2019 at 17:21

writer: Post Reporters

Four members of a major drug network have been arrested in Chon Buri province, and 2.6 million meth pills, 11kg of ketamine and stockpiled assets from laundering drug money seized.

The suspects were arrested at a house in tambon Kao Kan Song in Sri Racha district in Chon Buri province over the weekend, Pol Maj Gen Samrarn Nuanma, commander of the patrol and special operations division told reporters on Monday.

The are Komgrich Pewgriang, 36; Arnon Srijan, 30; Watin Srikerd, 31; and Niwat Gobpulao, 40. Pol Maj Gen Samrarn said police had been tracking the gang for two months.

Police seized 2.6 million methamphetamine pills and 11kg of ketamine, he said.

Assets believed used to wash drug money were also seized. They included eight cars, two car registration books, four golden amulets, five credit cards, 22 watches, along with 125,000 baht in cash and six bank books.

Police also seized a pistol and ammunition.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Songkran festival set to make world heritage splash

The Songkran Water Festival is gunning for a place on Unesco's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

17:21
Thailand

Police bust members of northeast drugs gang

Four members of a major drug network have been arrested in Chon Buri province, and 2.6 million meth pills, 11kg of ketamine and stockpiled assets from laundering drug money seized.

17:21
Thailand

Drying up

Water being pumped urgently from the west into the Chao Phraya Dam, where the level is below the severe drought of 2015 - as rice farmers continue to ignore the ban on off-season crops.

17:03