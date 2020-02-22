Remaining Wuhan returnee discharged

No new cases as of Friday, total cases remain at 35

All but one of 138 Thais flown back home from Wuhan, China, leave Sattip district, Chon Buri province, after the 14-day quarantine ended on Feb 19. The remaining one was cleared and allowed to go home on Saturday. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiartpakun)

No new Covid-19 cases were found in Thailand on Friday and the remaining Thai who was among the 138 evacuated from Wuhan has been discharged.

The accumulated number of patients remained at 35 as of Friday, according to the Public Health Ministry.

Of the 35 patients, 20 were discharged while 15 remain hospitalised, said ministry spokesman Taweesin Wissanuyothin.

The accumulated number of patients under investigation stood at 1,252. Of the total, 1,006 were allowed to go home but are closely monitored while 246 remain at hospital.

A Thai guide, 24, who was among the 138 Thais evacuated early in February from Wuhan, China, was discharged on Saturday. He was admitted at Chon Buri Hospital after returning from China and demonstrated a fever.

A patient on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and the other critical patient with tuberculosis complications remain stable in the intensive care unit, Dr Taweesin said.

Friday marked the 50th day of Thailand’s emergency operation centre (EOC), which was set up on Jan 3. The country has since screened incoming visitors and applied preventive measures.

“We are among the first in the world which screen travellers on direct flights from affected cities, enabling us to detect the first case outside China,” he said.

The EOC has been upgraded to a national level and a directing committee has been set up to stop the spread of the virus.

Screening has been applied at all airports, ports, borders and eight tourist provinces have been closely monitored.