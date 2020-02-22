Road section in Ayutthaya subsides

2.5m-deep crack could be caused by very low water levels

A road section along Khlong 26 canal in Wang Noi district of Ayutthaya subsides on Saturday. (Photo by Sunthorn Pongpao)

AYUTTHAYA: A section of a canal-side road in Wang Noi district subsided on Saturday, creating a crack more than two metres deep and about 100 metres long. Five houses also subsided.

Ms Somsri Pancharoenvorakul, mayor of Lam Tasao municipality in Wang Noi, led officials and local leaders to inspect the damaged road section along Khlong 26.

The collapsed section was about 2.5m deep for a distance of almost 100m. Five houses along the road also subsided. The municipality declared the collapsed section a danger zone.

Manit Thong-in, secretary to the municipality mayor, said the subsidence might be caused by the low water level in the canal and said his house was also affected.

Sunate Wisa-ngam, a local resident whose house also subsided, said residents did not dare to sleep inside their houses as they feared more road sections would give.

If the road is repaired, affected houses must be demolished. However, the owners do not have the money to demolish their houses or build new ones, she said.