KMITL to collaborate with Amazon for cloud classes

King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL) is collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS), a subsidiary of Amazon.com which offers cloud computing services and solutions to organisations around the world, to build cloud skills among the student population and adult workforce to bridge Thailand's skills gap in emerging technologies.

According to KMITL president Suchatvee Suwansawat, the collaboration involves three key areas: AWS Educate and AWS Academy cloud content will be adopted into university's education curriculum; AWS Cloud technology will be used in KMITL's Research and Development programmes, using advanced services such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and machine learning to solve societal and economic challenges; and coaching on digital innovation will be offered to startups across Thailand.

KMITL will adopt curriculums and resources from the AWS Educate programme, an AWS global initiative that provides students and educators with the resources needed to accelerate cloud-related learning endeavours. KMITL will also tap into AWS Academy, a programme to provide higher education institutions with a cloud computing curriculum that prepares students to pursue industry-recognised certifications and in-demand job roles. The programme helps smooth the transition from academia to industry.

"Preparing students for 21st-century jobs in growing industries is one of our many important goals as a university," said Mr Suchatvee. "By starting with one of the most well-known cloud technologies, we can give students the head start they need to enter this high-paying field."

Mr Suchatvee said digital transformation is currently a high priority at most companies in Thailand, which creates high demand for talent in cloud computing, AI and machine learning that the country is still lacking.

"We need to produce more digital and high-tech workers to meet the demand of the market and I believe that, with the collaboration with AWS, the number of digital and high-tech graduates we produce each year will be increased 10 times," Mr Suchatvee said.

Vincent Quah, Head of Education, Nonprofits and Healthcare in Asia Pacific & Japan at AWS, said he is excited to work with KMITL to build a foundation of the future workforce through AWS Educate.

He said AWS Educate is Amazon's global initiative to provide students and educators with resources to accelerate cloud-related learning and to help power the workforce of tomorrow. AWS Educate provides access to cloud-learning content, training, AWS technology, collaboration tools and a job board at no cost to members.

"This will help nurture talents in their quest for innovation, which is a critical cornerstone for advancing economic growth in Thailand," Mr Quah said.

Globally, hundreds of thousands of students, more than 10,000 educators and more than 2,400 institutions are currently members of AWS Educate.