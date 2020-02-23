Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Ex-deputy commerce minister Banyin arrested
Thailand
General

Ex-deputy commerce minister Banyin arrested

published : 23 Feb 2020 at 13:39

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Former MP for Nakhon Sawan Pol Lt Col Banyin Tangpakorn is arrested by the Crime Suppression Division at his house in Muang district of the central province on Sunday. (Crime Suppression Division photo)
Former MP for Nakhon Sawan Pol Lt Col Banyin Tangpakorn is arrested by the Crime Suppression Division at his house in Muang district of the central province on Sunday. (Crime Suppression Division photo)

Former deputy commerce minister Pol Lt Col Banyin Tangpakorn and two other people were arrested on Sunday morning for suspected involvement in the disappearance of the elder brother of a senior judge at the Bangkok South Criminal Court, said a police source.

The three suspects were brought to the Crime Suppression Division headquarters and detained for further questioning.

One of the three allegedly said the elder brother of the Bangkok South Criminal Court judge, whose identitity was withheld, had been murdered and his body dumped into a river in Nakhon Sawan.

A team of divers was to be deployed to search the spot where the body was said to have been dumped.

Pol Lt Col Banyin, who is also a former MP for Nakhon Sawan, was linked to the disappearance because the victim was the elder brother of the Bangkok South Criminal Court judge, who is one of the judges handling a case against the former deputy commerce minister.

Pol Lt Col Banyin has been charged with falsifying documents and using fake documents to set up a transfer to him of about 300 million baht in shares belonging to billionaire friend and construction contractor Chuwong sae Tang in 2015.

He is also facing a murder charge over Chuwong's death in a mysterious car crash.

The Bangkok South Criminal Court has completed the examination of witnesses and is set to deliver a ruling in the share transfer case on March 20.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (23)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

'Dark alliance'

Military helped cover up Malaysia's multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal, says spokeswoman for newly-dissolved Future Forward Party ahead of censure debate against Prayut.

17:37
Sports

Teerasil goal on debut for S-Pulse can't stop defeat

Teerasil Daengda scored on Sunday but it was not enough to help Shimizu S-Pulse defeat FC Tokyo in the J-League.

17:14
Thailand

Parks on fire

Pre-cadet school in Nakhon Nayok escapes destruction by fire, but blazes continue in two national parks, including Thap Lan (pictured).

16:56