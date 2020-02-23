Pre-cadet school saved from fire as blazes rage

Flames spread towards a checkpoint in Thap Lan National Park in Na Di district of Prachin Buri on Saturday night. (Thap Lan National Park photo)

Firefighters have saved the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School from a fire but their colleagues are still trying to suppress blazes in two national parks.

The fire that started on two small mountains in Ban Na district of Nakhon Nayok on Friday night was put out on Saturday, but gusty winds spread flames in other locations near the compound, officials said on Sunday.

A plane in a fire-fighting operation in the area near the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School in Ban Na district of Nakhon Nayok. #BangkokPost #Thailand pic.twitter.com/8ENmgNYvtV — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) February 23, 2020

Air force chief ACM Maanat Wongwat on Sunday ordered a drone to be sent up to help map hotspots in an effort to extuinguish the fires threatening to ravage at least two tambons in the district.

The armed forces and other agencies have deployed planes, helicopters and fire engines to suppress the fire since Friday, when it began to near the school. The planes also sprayed water and firewall gel onto surrounding areas to prevent the fire from spreading.

While the fire closer to the military school was brought under control, flames were still seen in parts of Khao Yai and Thap Lan national parks.

Park officials and volunteers fight a fire in Thap Lan National Park in Na Di district of Prachin Buri. #BangkokPost #Thailand



Thap Lan National Park pic.twitter.com/sukquZkXsi — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) February 23, 2020

Fire has damaged at least 300 rai of land in two locations on Khao Yai on the side of Muang district of Prachin Buri since Friday.

Firefighters and volunteers were spraying water and building firewalls to prevent further expansion.

The blaze in Thap Lan in Na Di district of Prachin Buri began on Feb 11, and was brought under control on Thursday, leaving only small fires on burnt trees. However, Thap Lan National Park chief Prawatsart Chanthep said on Sunday that dry weather and strong winds on Saturday night had re-ignited the flames.

Park officials and volunteers are fighting the blaze, he said, adding "Steep terrain and thick bamboo in the forest poses a major obstacle for them."