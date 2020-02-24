Child drowns at Phuket water park

Section
Thailand
General

published : 24 Feb 2020 at 10:26

writer: Achadtaya Chuenniran

Rescuers place the unconscious young boy in an ambulance for transpoprt to Thalang Hospital in Phuket after he fell into a pool at a water park on Sunday. At the hospital, he was pronounced dead from drowning. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)
PHUKET: A 3-year-old boy drowned in a pool at a popular water park in Thalang district on Sunday evening, police said.

The drowning at the Blue Tree Water Park on Si Sunthorn road in tambon Choeng Thale ws reported  about  6.30pm, Pol Capt Yanpatr Malai, a Choeng Thale police investigator, said.

William Watson, a British national, and his Thai wife Sumitra said they were at the water park with their two sons, aged 7 and 3, and other families.

Mrs Sumitra said she was watching her 7-year-old son playing in a pool about 120 centimetres deep. Her other son, John, was running on the edge of the pool and suddenly fell into the water and sank from sight.

She called for help and a lifeguard went into the pool and brought the boy to the surface.

He was unconscious 

Rescuers from the tambon Si Sunthorn municipality rushed the child to Thalang Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The autopsy showed he drowned.


