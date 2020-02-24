Grenade found on beach among tar balls

A car tyre is used to cordon off a hand grenade found among the tar balls on a beach in Hua Sai district of Nakhon Si Thammarat. (Photo by Nujaree Raekrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A hand grenade was found on a beach in Hua Sai district on Monday morning, among the tar balls that are washed ashore and pollute the sand.

The grenade, which was complete with a lever and safety pin, was spotted by local fishermen from Ban Na San village, who quickly reported it to Sukij Kaewnien, the kamnan of tambon Na Saton. He called Hua Sai police.

Pol Col Chokdee Srimuang, the Hua Sai police chief, ordered a patrol to confirm the report and they placed a car tyre over it. It was later destroyed by explosive ordnance disposal police.

Mr Sukij said the 10-kilometre stretch of the beach in Hua Sai district has long been covered with tar balls, with the sea offshore polluted with oil slicks. Similar pollution from oil slicks has been spotted on many beaches in Ranot and Sathing Phra districts of Songkhla province.

Mr Sukij said the problem has been ignored by the government.