Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Two die, one injured in Chai Nat crash
Thailand
General

Two die, one injured in Chai Nat crash

published : 24 Feb 2020 at 17:46

writer: Chudate Seehawong

The pickup truck in which two people died and their elderly passenger was seriously injured when it hit a tree in the median strip of Highway 304 in Sankhaburi district of Chai Nat on Monday. (photo by Chudate Seehawong)
The pickup truck in which two people died and their elderly passenger was seriously injured when it hit a tree in the median strip of Highway 304 in Sankhaburi district of Chai Nat on Monday. (photo by Chudate Seehawong)

CHAI NAT: Two people were killed and another injured when their pickup ran off Highway 340 in Sankhaburi district and hit a tree in the median ditch on Monday.

The accident happened near kilometre marker 150 in tambon Phraek Si Racha. 

Wichian Rodthiang, 64, the driver, and his wife Chucheep, 62, were killed and Boonchuay Klankaew, 85, Mrs Chucheep's father, sufferred serious injuries.

Police said the elderly couple had a popular noodle shop in Sankhaburi district. They took Mr Boonchuay to pick up some medicine at Chainat Naren Hospital in Chai Nat town. The accident happened on the way back to Sangkhaburi district.

Police were investigating. They suspected that Wichian fell asleep at the wheel.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Myanmar students face charges over internet shutdown protest

YANGON: A Myanmar student union said on Monday police were seeking to press charges against nine of its members for organising a protest against an eight-month-long internet shutdown in the restive west of the country.

18:43
Business

SET dives on virus fears

The Stock Exchange of Thailand index tumbled nearly 4% on Monday as the novel coronavirus epidemic darkened the nation’s economic outlook.

18:31
Thailand

Two die, one injured in Chai Nat crash

CHAI NAT: Two people were killed and another injured when their pickup ran off Highway 340 in Sankhaburi district and hit a tree in the median ditch on Monday.

17:46