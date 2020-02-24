Two die, one injured in Chai Nat crash

The pickup truck in which two people died and their elderly passenger was seriously injured when it hit a tree in the median strip of Highway 304 in Sankhaburi district of Chai Nat on Monday. (photo by Chudate Seehawong)

CHAI NAT: Two people were killed and another injured when their pickup ran off Highway 340 in Sankhaburi district and hit a tree in the median ditch on Monday.

The accident happened near kilometre marker 150 in tambon Phraek Si Racha.

Wichian Rodthiang, 64, the driver, and his wife Chucheep, 62, were killed and Boonchuay Klankaew, 85, Mrs Chucheep's father, sufferred serious injuries.

Police said the elderly couple had a popular noodle shop in Sankhaburi district. They took Mr Boonchuay to pick up some medicine at Chainat Naren Hospital in Chai Nat town. The accident happened on the way back to Sangkhaburi district.

Police were investigating. They suspected that Wichian fell asleep at the wheel.



