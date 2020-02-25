Section
New school bribes hotline
Thailand
General

New school bribes hotline

published : 25 Feb 2020 at 08:30

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec) has opened a hotline for people to report any unfair school admissions after announcing it will strictly enforce laws banning the taking of pae jia or tea money.

Amnat Wichayanuwat, the Obec secretary-general, said the nationwide admission next month of students at all levels must be fair and transparent.

He said a hotline has been set up to receive complaints from parents and the general public.

He insisted the schools must not demand pae jia from parents in exchange for student enrollments.

If schools collect donations for educational development or the general improvements of the educational facilities from patrons, the payments must comply with the strict regulations issued by the Finance Ministry, he said.

The schools, Mr Amnat added, are legally required to issue traceable receipts to patrons which detail the amounts donated.

Obec has appointed panels in schools, educational catchment areas and provincial education offices to monitor student admissions.

