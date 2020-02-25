Section
Man run over by train in Korat
Thailand
General

published : 25 Feb 2020 at 10:47

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

Police and rescue workers examine the dismembered remains of the man hit by a train at a track-side community in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Monday night. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A man seen earlier sitting on a railway track was run over by a train in Muang district on Monday night, police reported.

It happened early on Monday night at Wat Nong Buarong community, which is beside the track. 

The dead man was identified as Saman Khutkhong, 46, from Buri Ram's Muang district, who lived with relatives in a makeshift shelter in the community.

A relative said Saman was often seen sitting on the rail track at the spot where he was run over.

His head, legs and hands were severed from the body, which was cut in half.

Police were investigating.

