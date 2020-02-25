Train services resume after collision
published : 25 Feb 2020 at 10:47
writer: Saichol Srinuanchan
RATCHABURI: Southern train services resumed on Tuesday morning after a damaged track was repaired following the collision between two trains at Pak Tho station on Monday evening.
Deputy governor Kiatisak Trongsiri said a Bangkok-Nakhon Si Thammarat train was the first to pass through, at 3.45am.
Railway work gangs continued to clear away debris and repair the adjacent track, on which a freight train and passenger train collided head-on, injuring dozens of passengers.
The work should be finished on Tuesday, he said.
Stranded passengers were accommodated overnight in local hotels and buses were arranged to take them on to their intended destinatrions on Tuesday morning.
Injured passengers were being treated in hospitals.
The collision happened about 6.30pm on Monday.