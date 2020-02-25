Section
Prisoner flees from Uthai Thani hospital
Thailand
General

Prisoner flees from Uthai Thani hospital

published : 25 Feb 2020 at 11:32

writer: Online Reporters

The male prisoner who escaped from Uthai Thani Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday. (Photo: Muang Uthai-Uthai Thani Facebook page)
The male prisoner who escaped from Uthai Thani Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday. (Photo: Muang Uthai-Uthai Thani Facebook page)

UTHAI THANI: The hunt is underway for a male prisoner who escaped after being taken to a hospital in Muang district for treatment.

The inmate, who was not named, fled on a motorcycle belonging to his wife around 3.45am on Tuesday from Uthai Thani Hospital, Thai media reported. 

Police said he is a native of Nakhon Sawan and was in leg chains when he ran off. People with information as to his whereabouts were asked to call the police hotline 191. 

The prisoner fled on a red CTX motorcycle with the Uthai Thani licence plate 1Kor Khorakhang 7435.

Below: Muang Uthai-Uthai Thani Facebook page announces that a male prison inmate escaped from Uthai Thani Hospital around 3.45am on Tuesday.

