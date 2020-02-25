Four years after completion, B10m waterworks remain idle

The waterworks plant in tambon Si Songkhram of Nakhon Phanom - left unused since construction was completed in 2016. (Photo by Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: About four years after their new water supply system was completed at a cost of 10 million baht, the people of two villages in Si Songkhram district want to know why it is still not in operation.

Chanchai Pha-iddee, 59, the kamnan of tambon Si Songkhram, said the system was built after local residents submitted a request through the tambon administration organisation and district office for action to solve their ongoing problem of water shortages.

A budget of about 10 million baht was finally approved in 2015 by the Region 3 Water Resources Office for a new water supply system, which included underground tanks, a tank tower and a pumping station. It was intended to service 400 households in Moo 5 and Moo 9 villages in tambon Si Songkhram.

Construction was completed in 2016.

And then nothing more happened. It remained unused. It was not known why. The area where the structures were built was now overgrown, deserted, Mr Chanchai said.

The villagers have asked for an explanation, but to no avail, he said. Their water problem remains unresolved.

Grandpa Rattana Saenwandee, 73, of Moo 5, said it was sad to see the new waterworks left unused, after all the effort they had put into getting it approved, funded and built.



