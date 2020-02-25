Green turtle nest found in Samui

A total of 141 green turtle eggs are found on Lamai beach, Koh Samui in Surat Thani province. (Photo by Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: Koh Samui might be known as a party destination rather than a nesting site, yet recently 141 green turtle eggs were found on Lamai beach.

The finding was reported by a staff of Banyan Tree resort to the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources on Monday, who sent officers from Chumphon Marine and Coastal Resources Research Centre. At the site, they found a large-sized turtle and a total of 141 eggs, in a pit some 65 centimetres deep.

As the beach gets inundated at high tide, the officials moved the eggs about five metres to a higher spot. The hotel has put the fence to protect the eggs and staff have been assigned to protect the nest.

The discovery of green turtle nests on Koh Samui are rare, as most green turtles lay their eggs on quiet beaches along the Andaman coast.