Royal command puts 2020 budget in effect

The censure debate at parliament on Feb 25. (File photo)

His Majesty the King has issued a royal command putting the 3.2-trillion-baht 2020 budget into effect, retroactive to Oct 1, 2019.

The royal command, countersigned by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, was published on the website of the Royal Gazette on Feb 26.

Due to the many obstacles which delayed the passage of the budget bill, the government has only about seven months to implement spending under the 3.2-trillion-baht budget.

One of the obstacles included the Constitutional Court's order for the House of Representatives to vote again on the second and third readings of the bill after it had been passed by parliament, because of proxy voting by MPs in government coalition parties.

The House of Representatives again passed the bill in two straight readings on Feb 13. The bill was quickly endorsed by the Senate the following day, and then forwarded to His Majesty for royal consent.