Kamnan dismissed for using meth

KHON KAEN: The kamnan of tambon Muang Phon in Phon district has been dismissed after he was found to have used methamphetamine and had equipment for taking drugs.

Police and administrative officials on Wednesday went to the house of Niran Taentanee, 44, the chief of tambon Muang Phon, with a search warrant.

During the search, they found some equipment for using drugs in a suitcase on top of a cupboard. A test of Mr Niran's urine showed he had used methamphetamine. Mr Niran confessed to using the drug.

Mr Niran was arrested and charged with illegally using methamphetamine.

Governor Somsak Jangtrakul subsequently issued an order to dismiss Mr Niran from the position.

Pol Col Thanomsit Wongwicharn, the Phon police chief, said the police action followed complaints from people in tambon Muang Phon that Mr Niran had used drugs and involved in the trade in drugs.