Virus shutters 2,500-student school

Health officials disinfect a classroom at Phraharuthai Donmuang School on Song Prapha Road in Don Muang district, Bangkok, on Wednesday. The school was closed because a pupil contracted the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Don Muang district office)

Phraharuthai Donmuang School with 2,500 students in Don Muang district has been closed for 14 days after a pupil found to be among the three new Covid-19 cases attended classes there since Monday.

The school management announced the temporary closure on Wednesday following the report that the grandparents of the pupil were infected with Covid-19 after returning from their five-day group tour trip from Hokkaido last Thursday. Their eight-year-old grandchild who lived in the same house contracted the disease.

The grandparents took the boy to school on Monday before the elderly relatives tested positive later on the same day.

The Office of the Private Education Commission was informed of the infection on Tuesday evening. The school, which has primary and secondary students, already allowed the students to take Tuesday off to let them prepare for their final examinations. The closure continued on Wednesday for a clean-up in a bid to control the disease. The closure ends on March 9.

The Don Muang district office said there were 30 pupils in the infected boy's class and 11 teachers taught them. They were on home quarantine for 14 days.

The boy was admitted to a hospital for treatment. About 100 other people came into contact with the quarantined people and they were advised to avoid crowded areas.