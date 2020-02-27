Section
Gunshots at mall in Nonthaburi
Thailand
General

published : 27 Feb 2020 at 16:58

writer: Post Reporters

Shoppers, shop owners and police gather outside Central Plaza Rattanathibet in Muang district of Nonthaburi after gunshots were heard inside the building. (Photo from @stepfrybanana Twitter account)
Police converged on Central Plaza Rattanathibet in Nonthaburi on Thursday after gunshots were heard inside the shopping mall.

The sounds of gunshots were reported about 4.20pm and people fled the building in Muang district.

Jor Sor 100 traffic radio reported a suspect had been arrested and people had started returning to the mall. There were no reports of death or injuries.

The country is still reeling from the slaugther at Terminal 21 in Nakhon Ratchasima on Feb 8-9, when a gunmman killed 29 people and wounded 58.

A video clip by @ppappangjj showed shoppers fled for their life to go outside the mall.

