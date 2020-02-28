Siriraj urges travellers to report illness

Siriraj Hospital's medical team is urging anyone with symptoms associated with Covid-19 after visiting high-risk countries not to withhold information to public health officials.

Yesterday's calls came after a 65-year-old man, his wife and their eight-year-old grandson tested positive for the novel coronavirus after the couple returned from a holiday in Hokkaido, Japan -- bringing the country's total number of confirmed cases to 40.

The man developed a fever and sought medical attention at a private hospital on Feb 23 -- four days after returning from holiday.

However, he did not disclose his travel history until the next day, when he tested positive for the virus. His wife also tested positive, along with their grandson, who had been in close contact with the couple since their return.

Prasit Watanapa, dean of Siriraj Hospital's faculty of medicine, told a press briefing that anyone who developed flu-like symptoms after returning from a high-risk country should report to public health authorities immediately to help contain the spread of the virus.

"They must demonstrate social responsibility by immediately seeking medical attention and complying with their doctors' advice," Dr Prasit said.

The doctor went on to say that he has yet to see evidence of mass infections in Thailand, although he said it could happen if there is a lack of public cooperation.

Separately, Mahidol University released a statement, denying rumours of a Covid-19 infection at the university.

It said that a suspected patient had actually tested negative for the virus, before adding that while the university has not imposed a travel ban to date, students and staff are advised to postpone their travel to coronavirus-hit regions.

In a related development, the Public Health Ministry announced yesterday that three coronavirus patients -- two Chinese and a Thai -- have fully recovered and been discharged from hospital, bringing the total number of patients who have recovered to 27.

The ministry had on Wednesday warned people against withholding information to public health officials and suggested state agencies and companies issue an advisory and/or a temporary ban on visits to Covid-19 affected countries.

According to the ministry, affected countries and territories include China, Macao, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Italy and Iran.

While no official travel bans to those countries are in place, the government is urging everyone who recently travelled to them to be vigilant about illness within 14 days of returning.

Those who suspect their symptoms may be linked to their recent travel history are urged to see a doctor immediately.