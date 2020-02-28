Man arrested for putting cameras in public toilets

A woman checks a Technology Crime Suppression Division display showing how spy cameras were set up in women's public restrooms. Pornprom Satrabhaya

Crime: An IT worker was arrested in Pathum Thani on Wednesday for allegedly setting up spy cameras in women's public restrooms in a bid to sell the videos on social media.

Nitiwat Muikaeo, 23, was arrested at his residence in Klong Luang district after the parents of victims lodged complaints with the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) about clips of their daughters online, according to TCSD deputy commander Siriwat Dipho.

Pol Col Siriwat told the media that Mr Nitiwat admitted he had recorded about 1,770 clips of several victims which were uploaded on the Russian social media network VK.

He said Mr Nitiwat created at least three accounts. Two of the accounts would be used to show previews such as photos and half-length clips to attract viewers. Meanwhile, the third account would charge interested parties 350 baht to watch the full version of the clips in a private group.

Mr Nitiwat was charged with violating the Computer Crime Act and faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to 200,000 baht.