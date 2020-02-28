4,200 Line accounts hacked in Feb, including 2 in Thailand

Two Line accounts in Thailand are among 4,225 registered accounts hacked in February. (Post Today Photo)

TOKYO: A total of 4,225 registered accounts on messaging app Line, including two in Thailand, have been hacked in the last two weeks, with some used for phishing scams, according to the operator.

Line Corp said 4,073 accounts in Japan, two in Thailand, 81 in Taiwan and 69 in other parts of the world have been accessed illegally since Feb 13, when the breach was discovered.

Some accounts were used to send messages to direct the account owners' contacts to a fake website illegally requesting their login information, Line said.

It added that it has asked users to take countermeasures such as changing passwords, and that affected account holders will be notified.

Line asked users not to access suspicious-looking websites even if they were shown in messages from friends' accounts, and not to respond to requests for identification and passwords.