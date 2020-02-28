Chiang Mai school closed after parent visited Japan

Man did not quarantine himself as recommended and continued to take child to school

Officials prepare to disinfect Anubaan Chiang Mai School in Muang district of Chiang Mai, after it was closed on Friday. A parent taking a child to school was found to have returned from Japan and failed to self-isolate. (Photo by Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: Anubaan Chiang Mai School was closed for 14 days after a parent was found not to have quarantined himself after returning from Japan, its director said on Friday.

Sawong Chaiya, the director of the school with about 2,300 students from kindergarten to secondary levels, said a teacher found out on Facebook that the parent had been to Japan during Feb 18-21. After returning, the parent took the child to the school in Muang district as usual without self-isolating as urged by authorities.

He said he ordered on Thursday night to close the school on Friday for thorough disinfection to prevent a possible spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

"Although the parent passed the screenings at Suvarnabhumi and Chiang Mai airports, he must follow the preventive measure of self-isolation for 14 days," Mr Sawong said.

He​ also had 25 classmates and teachers of the child's class stay home for 14 days and required all visitors to the school to wear protective masks and be screened for a fever.

The director also ordered the school closure to extend from next Monday to March 13 to cover the incubation period of Covid-19.

Activities at the school were postponed. They included a farewell party for grade 6 pupils, examinations and the admission of new students.