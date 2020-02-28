Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Chiang Mai school closed after parent visited Japan
Thailand
General

Chiang Mai school closed after parent visited Japan

Man did not quarantine himself as recommended and continued to take child to school

published : 28 Feb 2020 at 17:54

writer: Panumet Tanraksa

Officials prepare to disinfect Anubaan Chiang Mai School in Muang district of Chiang Mai, after it was closed on Friday. A parent taking a child to school was found to have returned from Japan and failed to self-isolate. (Photo by Panumet Tanraksa)
Officials prepare to disinfect Anubaan Chiang Mai School in Muang district of Chiang Mai, after it was closed on Friday. A parent taking a child to school was found to have returned from Japan and failed to self-isolate. (Photo by Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: Anubaan Chiang Mai School was closed for 14 days after a parent was found not to have quarantined himself after returning from Japan, its director said on Friday.

Sawong Chaiya, the director of the school with about 2,300 students from kindergarten to secondary levels, said a teacher found out on Facebook that the parent had been to Japan during Feb 18-21. After returning, the parent took the child to the school in Muang district as usual without self-isolating as urged by authorities.

He said he ordered on Thursday night to close the school on Friday for thorough disinfection to prevent a possible spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

"Although the parent passed the screenings at Suvarnabhumi and Chiang Mai airports, he must follow the preventive measure of self-isolation for 14 days," Mr Sawong said.

He​ also had 25 classmates and teachers of the child's class stay home for 14 days and required all visitors to the school to wear protective masks and be screened for a fever.

The director also ordered the school closure to extend from next Monday to March 13 to cover the incubation period of Covid-19.

Activities at the school were postponed. They included a farewell party for grade 6 pupils, examinations and the admission of new students.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Hong Kong media tycoon held over assembly charges

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police arrested publishing tycoon Jimmy Lai, an outspoken critic of Beijing, and two other pro-democracy activists on Friday on charges of illegal assembly, drawing condemnation from international rights groups.

18:36
Business

BoT eases more foreign-exchange rules

The Bank of Thailand has eased some foreign-exchange rules as part of a previously announced plan to temper the strength of the baht.

18:19
World

Virus update

Germany quarantines 1,000, South Korea cases jump 571 and new infections reported in UK, Italy, Iran, Kuwait, Nigeria, Lithuania, New Zealand; stocks tumble.

18:12