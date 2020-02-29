Vendor nabbed for overpriced masks

A vendor was arrested on Friday for selling face masks at an inflated price during a check on shops in the Government Complex after authorities received complaints.

The vendor, identified only as Maneerat, was charged with violating price-control regulations. Face masks and hand-sanitising gel were categorised as specially controlled goods after demand skyrocketed amid fears of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Ms Maneerat, who reportedly sold a pack of five masks at 100 baht, may face a jail term of seven years and/or a fine of up to 140,000 baht. The suspect admitted to selling packs at 100 baht each, but said the cost price was high and she could not sell them for any less.

Not far from her shop, people were queuing up outside a Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) shop, where packs of 10 masks were sold at 10 baht each. The sale is limited to one pack per person, and the stock is sold out in minutes.

Whichai Phochanakij, director-general of the Internal Trade Department, said the department will soon sell face mask packs of four at 10 baht each via convenience stores nationwide.