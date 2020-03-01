Man run over, killed by train in Kanchanaburi

KANCHANABURI: An unidentified man was run over and killed by a train in Muang district of this western province on Sunday morning, police said.

The accident occurred at about 5.45am while train No 485 (Nong Pla Duk-Nam Tok) was approaching Kanchanaburi railway station in the Kanchanaburi Municipality.

The train driver told police that while the train with passengers from Nong Pla Duk station was about 300 metres from the Kanchanaburi railway station he saw the man sitting on the rail track. He blew the whistle and tried to stop the train, but was not successful. The train went on to run over the man and dragged him for about 200 metres before he could stop it.

The man was killed, his body badly mutilated.

He was not identified as no documents were found on him. Residents in the area said they frequently saw him strolling in the area.

An investigation was underway to establish the cause of the accident.



