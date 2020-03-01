1 killed, 5 injured in big bike-van accident

SAMUT PRAKAN: A man was killed and five people injured when a big bike he was driving rammed into a van making a U-turn on the Old Sukhumvit road in Muang district on Saturday night, police said.

The accident occurred at about 8pm in Khlong Bang Saothao area in tambon Bang Pu Mai.

Paveena Ratpipop, 32, a relative of the one of the injured, told police that the accident happened after a group of passengers boarded a van to visit the famous Khao Khitchakut temple in Chanthaburi province.

After all were on board, the van made a sudden U-turn on the Old Sukhumvit road to head in the direction of Khlong Dan. A big bike heading in the opposite direction rammed into the centre of the van as it turned across the road.

The big bike driver, identified later as Anan Phosila, 26, was killed and his vehicle badly damaged. Five van passengers -- three men and two women -- were injured in the crash. They were rushed to Ratrin Hospital in Bang Pu area.

Police were investigating to establish the actual cause of the accident.