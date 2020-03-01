Campaign against violence in Narathiwat

NARATHIWAT: A group of people in tambon Kayo Mati, Bacho district, on Sunday morning staged a march in a campaign against violence after a bombing incident that killed one ranger and wounded five others on Friday.

The march was led by Jiras Siriwanlop, the Bacho district chief, Pol Col Dulayaman Yaena, chief of Bacho police, and religious leaders, women and youth leaders. It called for an end to violence and showed opposition to perpetrators of a violent incident in tambon Kayo Mati.

At 3.50am on Feb 28, one ranger was killed and five others wounded in a bomb explosion at Ban Paluka in tambon Kayo Mati.

Mr Jiras said the incident sowed fear amongst people, particularly those who make their living as rubber tappers and tourists who want to visit the Lubo Laetae Waterfall. In response, the committee of tambon Kayo Mati decided to organise the campaign to build up confidence among the people so that they can lead a normal life.

After the bombing incident, security measures have been stepped up, he said.