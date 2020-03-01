Thailand, US, Australia report first deaths: Virus update

A paramedic wearing protective gear walks between ambulances in Daegu, South Korea on Sunday. (AFP photo)

Thailand, the United States and Australia reported their first deaths caused by the coronavirus, while South Korean cases jumped by 376 but the number of new deaths fell in epicentre of Hubei, China.

Thailand said a 35-year-old retail worker passed away in a Bangkok suburb. In the US, Washington State health officials said the man who died was in his 50s. In Australia, a 78-year-old man died in a Perth hospital after being quarantined aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, a local health official said.

On Sunday, China reported 35 new deaths -- the lowest in three days -- and 573 more cases for Feb. 29, with 570 of the fresh infections in Hubei. South Korea added 376 more cases, taking the total to 3,526, according to News1.

Key Developments

- Thailand reports first death from infection

- First US death confirmed in Washington State as governor declares emergency

- Australia’s first virus death as man returns from Diamond Princess

- US issues strong warnings on Italy, South Korea travel. French cases spike

- Confirmed cases worldwide neared 86,600; deaths neared 3,000

- Chinese manufacturing fell to record low in February

Thailand records first death

Thailand has recorded its first coronavirus death. The 35-year-old male retail worker had dengue fever and the new disease known as Covid-19, Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director general of the Department of Disease Control, said in a briefing Sunday.

The health ministry is still looking into the role played by the coronavirus in the fatality, Dr Suwannachai said.

Tests for the coronavirus came back negative since Feb 16 but “the damage was already done to his body” from the earlier bout of infection by the new disease, said Tawee Chotpitayasunondh, adviser to the Department of Disease Control.

Thailand has reported 42 cases of infection, with 30 of those discharged.

Interactive world map (may not show latest figures):

S. Korea asks US to refrain from excessive measures

Hours after the US State Department raised its travel advisory on South Korea’s Daegu to Level 4, urging US citizens to not travel, the Asian nation’s Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha asked an American official to “refrain from taking excessive measures.”

NYC gets CDC OK for virus testing

New York City won US approval to develop its own coronavirus test and the federal government also sent new kits that will let the city perform tests without sending samples to a federal lab, Mayor Bill De Blasio said Saturday.

“We will soon, within the coming week, have the ability to get results back in a matter of hours, not days,” De Blasio said in a statement. The city had asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “for weeks” for new test kits to speed the process of identifying virus cases.

No trading, but still a lot of bad news

The bad news didn’t stop when markets closed on Friday. The first US death. A possible outbreak in Washington State. A case at Samsung that will keep a South Korean plant closed until Sunday. Cases soaring there, in Italy and France. Investors counselled perspective. But markets are already down deeply, and it’s not going to look much better when they open on Monday.

France discourages ‘la bise’

In France, Health Minister Olivier Veran suggested that people refrain from the customary greeting of a peck on the cheek — known as “la bise” — to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

It’s a sign of how virus fears are seeping deep into national fabrics. Veran, at a news conference on Saturday, also renewed an official advisory to avoid shaking hands, in addition to “social contacts of a physical nature, including the practice of the bise.”

In Italy, the epicentre of the virus in Europe, two kisses -- one on each cheek -- are standard.

Washington State may have outbreak at health facility

Two people at the Life Care Center health facility in Kirkland, Washington, were diagnosed with the virus: a health-care worker and a resident of the facility in her 70s. Neither has recently travelled outside the US, said Jeff Duchin, a public health officer for Seattle and King County. In addition, Duchin said there are reports that 27 residents have shown respiratory symptoms, as have 25 staff members. There are about 108 residents and 180 staff at the center.

Washington State declares state of emergency

Governor Jay Inslee today declared a state of emergency in response to the nation’s first fatality from the coronavirus and the rising number of cases. He directed Washington state agencies to use all resources necessary to prepare for and respond to the outbreak.

“This will allow us to get the resources we need,” Inslee said. “This is a time to take common-sense, proactive measures to ensure the health and safety of those who live in Washington state.

France reports spike in victims

Cases in France jumped to 100 on Saturday, almost double of the day before, Director General for Health Jerome Salomon said in a daily briefing.

They included a cluster of 36 cases linked to a victim who has now died in the Oise area, including 10 military and civil personnel at the Creil air force base. Other clusters include a group of 11 related to an organised trip to Egypt. Of the 86 hospitalised cases, 9 are in a “serious condition,” Salomon said.

Over-the-counter medicine tested

The Trump administration is testing “off the shelf” drugs that could be used to combat the virus, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said at the CPAC meeting. He said the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee made “an important discovery” involving existing drugs that could “help us not only cure the disease but stop the spread” of Covid-19. “It’s still early.”

NCAA pressured to play without fans

The head of the National College Players Association said the March Madness basketball tournament may need to go on in empty stadiums to protect athletes from the virus. The advocacy group’s executive director Ramogi Huma called for a serious discussion with the NCAA “about holding competitions without an audience present.”

The Italian Football Federation is planning for some Serie A games to take place behind closed doors, starting as soon as Sunday.

Turkey cuts flights to high-risk countries

Turkey stopped all passenger flights to and from Italy, South Korea and Iraq as of midnight, Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, according to state-run Anadolu Agency.

3M to provide 35 million masks

Vice President Pence, who has been put in charge of the US effort against the virus, said most Americans don’t need to buy masks for protection.

Because of a shortage of masks for health care professionals, 3M will provide 35 million more masks per month under a new contract with the US

Earlier in the day, the US Surgeon General tweeted, “seriously people -- STOP BUYING MASKS!”

First US Virus Death in Washington State

The first person has died from the coronavirus in the US, in Washington state, health officials reported on Saturday.

Health authorities in Seattle planned to brief the media later Saturday on virus cases in King County, including new people identified with the infection, one of whom died, according to an advisory from the agencies. Seattle is in King County.

Washington state health officials had earlier identified two new cases, including a school aged adolescent who had no known travel history or encountered anyone who had visited affected areas.

President Donald Trump and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also planned news conferences about the virus on Saturday.

Italy tops 1,000 cases

Italy’s confirmed coronavirus infections surpassed 1,000, skyrocketing from nearly zero in just over a week, the nation’s emergency chief Angelo Borrelli said. The total number of infections is 1,128, with 29 possible virus-linked deaths, the Italian Civil Protection official said Saturday at a Rome news conference. The Lombardy region in Italy’s north has biggest pocket of cases, and a cluster of towns near Milan is under quarantine.

Swiss cuts growth forecast

Switzerland plans to lower its economic growth forecast because of the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters said, citing an official from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs. The new forecast will be issued March 17, Eric Scheidegger, head of SECO’s economic policy directorate, said during a government news conference, according to Reuters. SECO predicted GDP growth of 1.7% this year in its most recent forecast in December.

Biden blasts Trump for ‘hoax’ comment

Joe Biden criticised Donald Trump for describing the coronavirus as a “hoax” by Democats to derail his presidency.

“The president of the United States said it’s a hoax?” Biden said Saturday in Greenville, South Carolina, as Democrats voted in a primary. “For him to start talking about it being a hoax is absolutely dangerous. It’s just not a decent way to act.”

Trump, at a South Carolina rally Friday, said Democrats were “politicising the coronavirus” after he overcame the “impeachment hoax” and allegations about his campaign’s ties with Russia. “This is their new hoax,” Trump said.

Biden told reporters: “When you say things like that it just so diminishes the faith that people around the world have in the United States.”

France cancels large gatherings

France has banned indoor gatherings of more than 5,000 people and cancelled the Paris half-marathon that was expected to attract 40,000 runners on Sunday, Health Minister Olivier Veran said. The country reported 16 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 73.

Schools in two clusters stricken by the coronavirus, in the Alps and north of Paris, won’t reopen Monday. The government asked people to restrict journeys as much as they can, and to work from home when possible.

The new measures aim to prevent or delay a wider spread of the virus “to win as much time as possible” and avoid an overlap with the flu epidemic, which has started to recede, Veran said.

Iran implements travel measures

Iran Air says it’s restricting flights for Iranians to Germany, Azerbaijan, the Netherlands and UK. Only Iranian nationals with residency or citizenship of these countries and health certificates will be allowed to fly, the semi-official Iranians Students’ News Agency reported, citing an interview with Masoumeh Asgharzadeh, Iran Air’s director of public affairs. People suspected of coronavirus in Qom, the epicentre of the outbreak there, will be prevented from leaving, according to ILNA.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency reported the death of MP Mohammad Ali Ramezani Dastak by influenza, though denying that he had contracted the coronavirus.