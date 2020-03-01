Storm warning for upper Thailand March 3-5

A high pressure system from China will from March 3 move over upper Thailand, where hot weather prevails. As a result, there willl be summer thunderstorms in this part of the country during March 3-5, according to the 5am forecast by the Thai Meteorological Department on Sunday.

Outbreaks of thunderstorms, accompanied by rain, lightning, gusty winds and hail are forecast to first hit the Northeast and the East on March 3-4.

The lower North, the East and the Central regions, including Bangkok and its vicinity, will be similarly affected on March 4-5.

People are advised to stay away from dilapidated structures and farmers to beware of possible damage to crops.