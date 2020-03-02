CSD to bring in Banyin's wife for questioning

Waraporn Tangpakorn, wife of former deputy commerce minister Pol Lt Col Banyin Tangpakorn, visits her husband at the Crime Suppression Division HQ in Bangkok on Feb 24. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Crime Suppression Division plans to summon the wife of former deputy commerce minister Pol Lt Col Banyin Tangpakorn for questioning after police discovered that a property linked to the murder of the brother of a senior judge at the Bangkok South Criminal Court is registered under her name.

CSD deputy commander, Pol Col Anek Taosupap, said authorities need to establish if Waraporn Tangpakorn knew or was actively involved in burning Wirachai Sakuntaprasoet's body at the property in Nakhon Sawan's Muang district.

Wirachai was abducted and murdered in an attempt to pressure senior judge Phanida Sakuntaprasoet, who was hearing a criminal case in which the Pol Lt Col Banyin is charged with murder.

Pol Col Anek said the investigation has made some progress. Investigators found two licence plates linked to cars that were used in Wirachai's abduction and murder, in addition to the two plates police scuba divers recovered from the bottom of the Chao Phraya River in Nakhon Sawan province.

CSD police managed to track a Land Transport Department official, who confessed to giving two licence plates to Pol Lt Col Banyin.

However, the person denied being involved in the abduction, according to Pol Col Anek.

Around 20 pieces of charred bones were also found in tambon Nikhom Khao Bo Kaeo in Nakhon Sawan's Phayuha Khiri district.

The latest findings strengthen the police's case against Pol Lt Col Banyin, who is believed to have ordered Wirachai's kidnapping and murder.

The abduction was linked to a share transfer case, which was in turn linked to the murder of building contractor Chuwong Sae Tang in 2015. The court has completed the examination of witnesses, and Judge Phanida was due to deliver the ruling on March 20.

Pol Lt Col Banyin has also been charged with forging documents to transfer 300 million baht worth of shares from Chuwong, who was killed in a 2015 road accident, in a car driven by Pol Lt Col Banyin.

In addition, Pol Capt Chakrawan Tangpakorn -- the elder brother of former deputy commerce minister -- will also be probed about the Toyota Sport Rider which he borrowed from a friend, but was later used in his brother's crime, Pol Col Anek said. No details were to hand on when the probe is likely to wrap up.