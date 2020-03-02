BMA to revoke pavement riders' licences

A Thetsakit official seizes a motorcycle parked on pavements in Chatuchak district on Feb 20, 2020. (Photo by Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has approved additional penalties for errant motorists as it continues its crackdown on motorcyclists riding on pavements.

After quadrupling the fine from 500 baht to 2,000 baht, the BMA is now threatening to suspend the permits of motorcycle-taxi riders who have been fined more than twice over a three-year period for the offence, said BMA spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang on Monday.

The policy has been implemented since Feb 14, he said.

The spokesman said that the city's crackdown on pavement riders has delivered results. Between Feb 1-24, fines from 687 offenders which were ticketed by authorities for riding on pavements totalled 1.32 million baht.

Of the 687 riders fined, he said, 641 were individual riders, while 28 were motorcycle-taxi riders while 18 were personal delivery service riders, such as Grab drivers.

In order to curb offences by delivery service riders, Pol Capt Pongsakorn said BMA is working with the service providers to make sure that they have rules in place to penalise drivers who violate the law.

